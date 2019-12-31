Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright to meet in 2014 final rematch

Peter Wright will get his chance to take down 2014 nemesis Michael van Gerwen, who was unconvincing but ultimately comfortable in the semis.

Defending champion Michael van Gerwen and Peter Wright set up a rematch of their 2014 PDC World Championship final with comprehensive last-four wins at Alexandra Palace on Monday.

Three-time winner Van Gerwen claimed his first title 7-4 against Wright five years ago, but the Scotsman will get the opportunity to claim revenge after seeing off Gerwyn Price 6-3 in a semi-final grudge match.

Speaking after booking the last-four meeting with Wright, Price had joked he would “smash him 6-0”, prompting a prod from his opponent when he took the opening set.

Wright had nudged in front with an 11-darter and started the second in impressive fashion, checking out on 131, yet Price broke through in the fifth leg and roared in delight as he levelled the match.

Momentum swung back and forth, with Wright losing the next but bouncing back to win the fourth 3-0. They were level again at 3-3 through six sets.

But Wright pulled clear and was ultimately comfortable, getting the job done with his eighth match dart in the deciding leg of the ninth set, although tensions remained high with no handshake between the pair.

“I like [Price] but I don’t appreciate what he did,” Wright told Sky Sports Darts. “He wanted me to concentrate and I did – there you go, you lost.”

Van Gerwen was well below his brilliant best against Nathan Aspinall, but the UK Open champion squandered several opportunities to put the Dutchman on the back foot.

At 1-1, Aspinall had his opponent under pressure in the fourth leg of the third set but failed to capitalise and then collapsed on his throw, before he missed a decisive double-20 in the fifth set after again levelling the tie.

Aspinall continued to respond even after he was routed in the sixth, but he paid for his profligacy as Van Gerwen claimed a 6-3 win.