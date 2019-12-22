I’ve proved women can beat anyone – Fallon Sherrock’s remarkable PDC World Championship run continues

Fallon Sherrock says she has proved women can beat anyone in darts after her stunning 3-1 victory over world number 11 Mensur Suljovic.

Sherrock made history on Tuesday when she defeated Ted Evetts – becoming the first woman to win a match at the tournament – and she displayed unerring finishing in front of a raucous Alexandra Palace crowd to beat Suljovic 3-1 on Saturday.

Her victory was sealed with a bullseye, capping off another extraordinary performance from the first woman to win a match at the World Championship.

“I’ve proved women can beat anyone. I’ve beaten two of the best players in the world,” a jubilant Sherrock told Sky Sports.

“If that doesn’t say women can play darts then I don’t know what can.”

Matters looked rather bleak for Sherrock when she fell two legs behind in the first set, but – buoyed on by a supportive crowd – the 25-year-old battled back, checking out at 131 to take the fourth leg and throw for the first set, which she sealed with a 180 followed by a composed 81.

Sherrock made it five legs on the spin to take a 2-0 lead in set two, yet Suljovic dragged himself back into the contest, winning three legs on the spin to level proceedings.

But a check out from 56 and two successive maximums lifted Sherrock and kept her nerve to restore her lead.

Suljovic had the chance to take the advantage in the fourth set, only to miss a crucial dart. Sherrock duly capitalised, hitting 18 twice before arrowing a throw into the bull to claim an outstanding triumph.

“I can’t believe it, I think I’ve just taken out a seed, I don’t know, I’m speechless,” she said.

“I definitely think my finishing was spot on. With everything that’s been going on in the past couple of days, I’ve just been focusing on my finishing.

“I’m still waiting for it all to sink in. I don’t even know how I’m going to sleep tonight, with my adrenaline. I can’t believe it.”