South Asian Games 2019: India men’s kabaddi team seals final spot after defeating Bangladesh

On Saturday, the India men’s Kabaddi team sealed their spot in the finals of the men’s kabaddi event being held at the South Asian Games 2019, with a victory over Bangladesh on the fourth day of the competition.

The final scoreline at full-time read 44-19 in favour of the Indian team, as they registered their third win in a row to reach the top of the points tally and also to consolidate their berth in gold medal match which will be held on December 9.

Speaking about the game against Bangladesh, team India pulled off a surprise right at the start. by allowing five raiders and two defenders to start the proceedings of the day. Pardeep Narwal, Vikash Khandola and Naveen Kumar led the offence, with Pawan Sehrawat and Deepak Niwas Hooda shielding the defence from the covers. It was Amit Hooda and Surender Nada who played as the corner defenders, as usual.

At half-time, the score read 28-8 as Pardeep Narwal, Surender Nada, Naveen and Vikash all chipped in to hand India a solid 20-point lead. In the second half, Bangladesh did try to force a comeback but the Indian stars held their fort quite strongly – and in the end, the latter had a 25-point lead as the scoresheet read 44-19, as mentioned earlier.

Take a look at the updated South Asian Games Kabaddi points’ tally right here.

As things stand, India have already ensured a spot in the final. Out of the remaining four teams, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan all have chances of making it to the final, with one group-stage game remaining for each team.