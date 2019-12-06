South Asian Games 2019: India men’s Kabaddi team crush Pakistan with massive win

On Friday, the India men’s Kabaddi crushed arch-rivals Pakistan in the ongoing South Asian Games 2019 – at full-time, the scoresheet read 49-22 in favour of India.

It has already been established that the Indian team is, in fact, the favourites to finish with a gold medal at the South Asian Games 2019, and their game against Pakistan easily proved why they are considered so.

On Friday, the Indian team began with the same offensive line up which they fielded against Sri Lanka on December 5 – Deepak Niwas Hooda, Pawan Sehrawat, and Naveen Kumar. The corner duo of Nitesh Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj shielded the defense along with regular covers Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal.

They then began the match in sublime form, with the help of a few breathtaking tackles initiated by Nitesh Kumar and Vishal Bhardwaj that silenced the raiders Mudassir Shah and Nadim Warraich of Pakistan.

Pakistan’s experienced skipper Nasir Ali also could not do much to damage the attack laid out by Pawan Sehrawat and co, and at the end of the first half, Team India led by 20 points [29-9].

In the second half, India – who are the defending champions of the competition – continued to assert dominance on Pakistan and put up an all-round show that took the game away from their neighbours. In the late stages of the game, Pakistan did show some signs of a comeback, but Naveen kept scoring consistent raid points for the team.

The full-time score read 49-22, as mentioned above, and with that, the Indian team registered their second straight win in men’s Kabaddi at the South Asian Games 2019.

