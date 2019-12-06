South Asian Games 2019: Kabaddi points table and standings

The 13th edition of the South Asian Games started at Kathmandu in Nepal on 2019 December 1. The Kabaddi event in the 2019 South Asian Games began on 4th December at the APF Hall Hallchowk in Kathmandu.

The men’s category comprises of five teams – India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. In the women’s category, four teams are taking part – India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Take a look at the points table and standings in Kabaddi at the South Asian Games 2019, right below:

Men’s Kabaddi

Rank Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Drawn Matches Lost Points 1 Bangladesh 2 1 0 1 2 2 Pakistan 2 1 0 1 2 3 Sri Lanka 2 1 0 1 2 4 India 1 1 0 0 2 5 Nepal 1 0 0 1 0

Women’s Kabaddi

Rank Team Matches Played Matches Won Matches Drawn Matches Lost Points 1 India 3 3 0 0 6 2 Nepal 3 2 0 1 4 3 Bangladesh 3 1 0 2 2 4 Sri Lanka 3 0 0 3 0

The India women’s kabaddi team opened their campaign with a big win against Sri Lanka, with the scoreline reading 53-14 at the end of the match. Afterwards, they went on to win their remaining group-stage games against Bangladesh and Nepal as well, to reach the final without conceding a single defeat. In the gold-medal match scheduled to be held on December 9, they will lock horns with second-placed Nepal who beat both Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the group stage.

Meanwhile, the India men’s kabaddi team also opened their campaign with a big 49-16 win against Sri Lanka. In their next game, they will face arch-rivals Pakistan on December 6. Right now, India are the only undefeated team in men’s kabaddi at the South Asian Games 2019.