South Asian Games 2019: India Men’s Kabaddi team demolish Sri Lanka in first match

On December 4th, tournament favourites India began their South Asian Games 2019 Kabaddi campaign in style, beating Sri Lanka by a huge margin of 33 points in their first game.

In the match that was held at APF Hallchowk, Kathmandu, the scoreboard read 49-16 at full-time, helping the Indian team gain a sizeable advantage in the points table.

It was Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal who started the match for the Indian team at the covers, along with Amit Hooda and Vishal Bhardwaj at the corners. Deepak Niwas Hooda led the side, while Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar formed their offence.

India began the match well, with an attack from Pawan Sehrawat and Naveen Kumar that helped them establish a proper lead right from the start. At half-time, the scoreboard read 25-9 in India’s favour and from then on, there was no looking back.

At half-time, India substituted Nitesh Kumar and Darshan Kadian in the second half. Kadian clinched bonus points against the Sri Lankan defence and that proved vital as their lead stretched further – to 26 points.

In the final minutes of the game, Naveen Kumar made the charge in India’s final raid as the whistle blew with them scoring 49 points as opposed to Sri Lanka’s 16.

In their next game, India will play against their arch-rivals Pakistan tomorrow in the evening session of Day 3.

