South Asian Games 2019: Kabaddi full schedule, live stream, when and where to watch, squad, timing in PDF

The 13th edition of the South Asian Games started at Kathmandu in Nepal on December 1. The Kabaddi event in the 2019 South Asian Games will be held between 4th and 9th December 2019 at the APF Hall Hallchowk in Kathmandu itself.

The men’s category comprises of five teams – India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. In the women’s category, four teams will take part – India, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Take a look at the full schedule of Kabaddi at the South Asian Games 2019, right below: