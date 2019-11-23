It was a day to remember in Levi for Mikaela Shiffrin, who broke a slalom record and was gifted a fourth reindeer of her career.

Mikaela Shiffrin was gifted a fourth reindeer of her career in Levi after winning a record-breaking 41st slalom race in Saturday’s FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup meeting.

The American great was trailing Petra Vlhova after the first run, but her rival crashed out in the second attempt, leaving Shiffrin to coast to victory by 1.78 seconds from Wendy Holdener.

It means Shiffrin is now the outright leader of any skier in slalom wins, surpassing the tally of 40 achieved by the legendary Ingemar Stenmark.

Traditionally, winners in Levi are presented with reindeer and Shiffrin now has four for her collection – steadily setting herself up as a Santa Claus for the snowsport generation.

That’s how @MikaelaShiffrin wrote history today in #lLevi.

41st career slalom World Cup victory ahead of Wendy Holdener and Kathi Truppe, which makes her the most successful slalom skier of all time!

“I wasn’t thinking about [the record] at all today,” Shiffrin said. “Nobody asked too so that was pretty nice.

“I was just trying to push Petra, she’s skiing really well. I know she had a really tough start to the season with the sickness, so coming out here and being so strong was super impressive.

“She showed great strength not only physically but mentally too. I feel a little bit lucky with this win, but I also feel good with my skiing so I’m happy.”