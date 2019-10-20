Kew Gardens ends Stradivarius’ winning run, Magical gives O’Briens Ascot double

Stradivarius was denied an 11th win in a row as Kew Gardens won the Long Distance Cup by a neck at Ascot.

Kew Gardens dramatically ended Stradivarius’ long winning run before Magical sealed a double for Donnacha and Aidan O’Brien on Champions Day at Ascot.

Stradivarius was an 8/13 favourite to win an 11th consecutive race, but Kew Gardens denied the superstar stayer by a nose in a thrilling Long Distance Cup on Saturday.

Kew Gardens, priced at 7/2, hit the front inside the final furlong under Donnacha O’Brien – riding for his father Aidan with Ryan Moore absent – and the 2018 St Leger winner pipped Stradivarius

The John Gosden-trained Stradivarius was undone by the soft ground with Frankie Dettori on board, ending a magnificent 17-month winning streak.

Magical gave the O’Briens a second success of the day by taking the Champion Stakes.

The four-year-old, winner of the Fillies & Mares Stakes at this meeting 12 months ago, stayed on strongly to get home at evens.

Magical was victorious in the Irish Champion Stakes last month before finishing fifth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe a fortnight ago and beat Addeybb by three-quarters of a length at the famous Berkshire course.

Dettori and Gosden were able to celebrate a Fillies & Mares Stakes success for 7/4 favourite Star Catcher before the Richard Hannon-trained King of Change took the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes under Sean Levey.

Donjuan Triumphant, a 33/1 outsider, took the honours in the Champions Sprint Stakes and the 16/1 priced Escobar got up in the Balmoral Handicap.