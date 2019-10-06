Horse Racing: Waldgeist denies Enable unprecedented Arc treble

Fast-finishing 16-1 shot Waldgeist prevented Enable and Frankie Dettori from making history on a dramatic afternoon at ParisLongchamp.

Waldgeist made a blistering late charge to deny Enable an unprecedented Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe treble at ParisLongchamp on Sunday.

The stage was set for superstar mare Enable to become the first horse to win the prestigious race three times, but 16-1 shot Waldgeist spoiled the party.

Odds-on favourite Enable, in what could be her last race, hit the front on the home straight under Frankie Dettori, roared on by a huge crowd.

Waldgeist, though, conjured up a rapid finish to prevent the John Gosden-trained five-year-old from pulling off the hat-trick.

Waldgeist revelled in the soft ground and Pierre-Charles Boudot steered the colt, trained by Andre Fabre, out wide to bolt beyond Enable in the final furlong.

Enable was travelling strongly and looked set to make history until Waldgeist gave Fabre an eighth Arc success, while Sottsass finished third.

Fabre said: “I’m very proud that Waldgeist managed to beat such a fantastic mare. I’m delighted. He gave me a lot of confidence at Ascot and Pierre-Charles said he could have won.

“The Arc is always a big race because you have the combination of the best mares and colts and it’s a great race.”

Two and a half years after the only other race Enable has failed to win, trainer Gosden said the conditions were always going to make it tough.

“She ran an absolutely brilliant race. Waldgeist came late and strong after they went a good pace.” Gosden said.

“Frankie committed and went for it and with the ground testing her, it’s hard to show that turn of foot and Waldgeist has outstayed her on the ground. Full credit to Andre.

“I’m happy with the race but she doesn’t have the same explosive turn of foot on soft, she quickened up well but was outstayed in very testing conditions.”