Murphy’s Shanghai magic after Disney dance mishap

Former world champion Shaun Murphy was fortunate not to miss the Shanghai Masters with a bizarre injury sustained while dancing to Disney.

Shaun Murphy made a Goofy blunder which kept him out of the Paul Hunter Classic, but the 2005 Crucible champion recovered to make a strong start in the Shanghai Masters.

Murphy sustained an injury in Dopey fashion when he suffered a suspected partial Achilles tendon tear while dancing to Disney’s Greatest Hits with his young son.

The injury resulted in Murphy having to rest up ahead of the Shanghai Masters, which has a total prize money of up to £751,000 on offer – enough to leave anyone grinning like a Cheshire Cat.

However, Murphy showed no signs of struggling with his recovery as he eased past Lyu Haotian 6-1 on Monday.

“Dancing around the lounge to Disney’s Greatest Hits.” An unusual way to suffer a potential achilles tear. However, @Magician147 has shaken off any niggles and flew out of the traps in Shanghai with a 6-1 win over Lyu Haotian.#ShanghaiMasters pic.twitter.com/XSMSiqIYyp — World Snooker (@WorldSnooker) September 9, 2019

“I felt something go in my leg. I thought for a minute I had snapped my Achilles tendon, but the doctor later told me if I had done that I would have gone down like a sack of spuds,” the 37-year-old told World Snooker.

“He said I might well have partially torn it and he advised me to rest it as much as possible, so I sat in the house for two weeks, doing my wife’s brain in.

“I was relieved to be able to get back to the table last week for a few days. It’s not ideal preparation but I’m glad to be here and to get a win under my belt.”

Murphy went on to beat Mark Williams 6-5 on Tuesday, coming back from 5-4 down, and will face Jack Lisowski in the quarter-finals.