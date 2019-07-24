Chad Le Clos could only applaud Kristof Malik’s superb achievement as Adam Peaty, Caeleb Dressel and Ariarne Titmus were all also in action.

A sensational swim from Kristof Milak beat an impressed Chad le Clos at the World Aquatics Championships as Adam Peaty triumphed but Caeleb Dressel and Ariarne Titmus were denied.

Hungarian teenager Milak broke the great Michael Phelps’ long-standing 200 metres butterfly world record with an outstanding time of 1:50.73 in Wednesday’s final.

Silver medallist Le Clos – who led at 50m and 100m – said, as reported by the Olympic Channel website: “I’m lost for words really. That was a great swim from Kristof.

“It was an unbelievable race, probably one of the greatest races ever, to break that world record. I thought I was going to be the one to do it, but congratulations to him.

“I tried my best, I went for it and tried to hang on. Nothing changes. I could’ve come eighth tonight and I’ll still come to Tokyo [for the Olympics] to try to win it.

“Kristof is a hell of a lot faster than all of us – he’s in another league at the moment – but I’m hunting him down. It’s easy now that I’ve got the target now where I need to be.”

Also victorious was Great Britain’s Peaty, collecting his second gold of the championships in the 50m breaststroke but missing out on breaking his own world record.

But Dressel did not follow up wins earlier this week, seeing his bid for a perfect championships – eight golds from eight events – falter. He starred yet the United States could not hold off Australia in the mixed 4x100m medley.

And Titmus also came up short as she looked to build on ending the great Katie Ledecky’s perfect 400 metre freestyle record at major international events.

The Australian teenager was second in the women’s 200m freestyle final, ahead of Sarah Sjostrom but behind 30-year-old Federica Pellegrini.

Pellegrini, whose compatriot Gregorio Paltrinieri won the men’s 800m freestyle gold, said: “I’m super happy because this is my last world championship.

“These are not tears of sadness, they are tears of joy. I’ve worked a lot over these years, I love working hard and I’m glad I can see the results.”