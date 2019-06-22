Hayley’s retirement U-turn pays off at Royal Ascot

Thanks Be charged up at 33/1 on Hayley Turner, who joined Gay Kelleway as the only women to ride a winner at the Royal meeting.

Hayley Turner became only the second female jockey to ride a Royal Ascot winner and Ryan Moore landed a double on the penultimate day of the famous meeting.

Thirty-two years after Gay Kelleway claimed a historic win aboard Sprowston Boy, Turner came out of the pack to claim victory in the Sandringham Stakes on Thanks Be.

Turner quit in 2015 but resumed her career last year after serving a three-month ban for breaching betting rules and her decision to come out of retirement has certainly paid off.

Thanks Be’s triumph at 33/1 was also a first at Royal Ascot for trainer Charlie Fellowes on Friday.

Turner said: “Gay Kelleway is obviously the first and great respect to her, but it’s nice the girls’ changing rooms are full now. It was only a matter of time. It’s a great winner for Charlie Fellowes as well.

“She had eight stone so I missed my tea and breakfast but it was certainly worth it.”

The 6/4 Aidan O’Brien-trained favourite Japan earlier proved to be a class apart when bolting up to win the King Edward VII Stakes under Moore at 6/4.

Moore took his tally of wins for the week to five when he steered Baghdad (7/2) – saddled by Mark Johnston – home in the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes.

Watch Me, trained by Francis Graffard and ridden by Pierre-Charles Boudot, sprung a 20/1 surprise in the Coronation Stakes, denying the well-fancied Hermosa in a setback for Moore and O’Brien.

Frankie Dettori claimed his seventh win of the meeting a day after his famous four-timer, striking on Advertise (8/1) in the Commonwealth Cup, while Daahyeh – ridden by David Egan – took the Albany Stakes for Roger Varian.