Dettori strikes gold with Stradivarius and lands astonishing four-timer

Frankie Dettori had a dream Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot, with Stradivarius’ Gold Cup triumph one of four for the esteemed Italian.

Stradivarius retained the Gold Cup as Frankie Dettori lit up Royal Ascot with an astonishing 449/1 four-timer to bash the bookmakers on Ladies’ Day.

Dettori claimed a double on Wednesday and raised the roof time and again on another dream day for the esteemed Italian at a course where he won all seven races in a meeting back in 1996.

The John Gosden-trained Stradivarius bolted up to become the first horse since the great Yeats a decade ago to successfully defend the Gold Cup – sending 60,000 racegoers who were witnessing something special into a frenzy.

Dettori already had a treble in the bag by the time the five-year-old superstar, an even-money favourite, escaped from being cramped for room to charge up and beat Dee Ex Bee by a length.

“What an amazing horse, he’s got me out of trouble. He’s a horse for the occasion and I love him dearly,” Dettori told ITV Racing after winning the biggest race of the meeting for a seventh time.

Stradivarius joins the greats by winning his second Gold Cup in a row Giving @FrankieDettori his fourth winner from four rides on day three #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/rB4HoDlIfH — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 20, 2019

A seventh consecutive win for the magnificent Stradivarius made it four from four for Dettori, but he was denied a perfect day when he finished second behind Biometric (28/1) aboard the unsurprisingly well backed Turgenev in the Britannia Stakes.

Turgenev led a big field in the one-mile sprint until Biometric – trained by Ralph Beckett – stormed past under Harry Bentley on good to soft ground.

The Simon Crisford-trained A’Ali (5/1) got Dettori off to a winning start in the Norfolk Stakes and he doubled up his tally for the week when Sangarius (13/2), saddled by Michael Stoute, took the honours in the Hampton Court Stakes.

There was no stopping Dettori as Star Catcher (4/1) landed the Ribblesdale Stakes before Stradivarius took the spoils yet again, sending Gosden into the winners’ enclosure for the second time of the day.

Aidan O’Brien celebrated a one-two-three in a King George V Stakes that was won by South Pacific after Biometric’s success, but that did not take any gloss of a glorious day for Dettori with the Queen watching on.