Dettori makes waves with Crystal Ocean at Royal Ascot

Frankie Dettori produced yet another brilliant ride on Crystal Ocean to win the feature race on day two at Royal Ascot.

Frankie Dettori steered Crystal Ocean to a maiden Group 1 victory in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes and complete a double at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

Dettori produced a masterful ride aboard the 3/1 shot in the feature race over a mile and two furlongs on day two, fending off favourite Magical.

The five-year-old travelled strongly throughout under Italian Dettori and stayed on strongly to make Michael Stoute the first trainer to saddle 80 Royal Ascot winners.

Magical, ridden by Ryan Moore, was unable to catch Crystal Ocean and Dettori punched the air after crossing the line in driving rain, winning by one-and-a-quarter lengths with Waldgeist taking third spot.

“I knew he stayed really well so I kicked early, I didn’t hear anything coming and the rest is history,” Dettori told ITV Racing.

Another winner for @FrankieDettori another flying dismount! Trademark celebration after partnering Crystal Ocean to his first Group 1 success in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes #RoyalAscot pic.twitter.com/yxMDv0ff0T — Ascot Racecourse (@Ascot) June 19, 2019

Dettori started the day by winning the Queen Mary Stakes on Raffle Prize (18/1) before taking his magic number of Royal Ascot wins to 62 with Crystal Ocean.

The Andrew Balding-trained Dashing Willoughby showed why the colt had been backed in from 14-1 to 6-1 by storming to victory in the Queen’s Vase.

Balding said the three-year-old had been “very lame” last weekend, but he recovered to dart home under Oisin Murphy.

Ryan Moore claimed his third win of the meeting on Southern Hills for Aidan O’Brien in the Windsor Castle Stakes, while Daniel Tudhope added to his day-one double with a success on the aptly-named Move Swiftly in the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

Afaak, ridden by Jim Crowley and trained by Charlie Hills, took the Royal Hunt Cup after the rain stopped and the sun finally came out.