Blue Point makes it back-to-back King’s Stand Stakes wins

Blue Point edged out 2-1 favourite Battaash to make it back-to-back victories in the King’s Stand Stakes on day one at Royal Ascot.

The Charlie Appleby-trained 5-2 chance, ridden by James Doyle, got the better of his big rival for the second year in succession, winning by a length and a quarter.

In the other Grade One race of the day, Circus Maximus, priced at 10-1, triumphed in the St James’s Palace Stakes, holding off King of Comedy and 2-1 favourite Too Darn Hot.

It was a second win of the opening day for trainer Aidan O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, who earlier rode 15-8 favourite Arizona to victory in the Coventry Stakes.

The brilliant Blue Point is now a dual King's Stand winner as he edges out old rival Battaash once again

The first race of the day saw Daniel Tudhope ride the 14-1 David O’Meara-trained Lord Glitters to glory in the Queen Anne Stakes.

Tudhope subsequently claimed a second success with Addeybb in the Wolferton Stakes.

There was a surprise, meanwhile, in the Ascot Stakes when 12-1 shot The Grand Visir, ridden by Richard Kingscote, defeated Buildmeupbuttercup to deny Moore a third success.