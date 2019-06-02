O’Brien celebrates seventh Derby success as Anthony Van Dyck wins

Anthony Van Dyck claimed victory in a dramatic finish at the Derby, handing trainer Aidan O’Brien a seventh win at the prestigious event.

Aidan O’Brien celebrated a record-equalling seventh victory in the Derby after Anthony Van Dyck claimed victory at Epsom in a pulsating finish.

Anthony Van Dyck, a 13-2 shot, only just saw off Madhmoon and stablemate Japan after a late charge for the line down the inside on Saturday.

The victory gave jockey Seamie Heffernan, 46, a first triumph in the classic race at the 12th time of asking.

Anthony Van Dyck is owned by the Smith/Magnier/Tabor group, who have now won the race in two of the last three years.

O’Brien trained seven of the 13 runners in this year’s race. Japan, as well as fourth-placed Broome, were his horses, and the Irishman had five of the top-six finishers.

“It’s incredible – I’m so delighted for everybody, I’m so privileged to be part of the team,” he told ITV.

“There are so many people involved that I would like to thank. I’m so privileged, delighted and grateful to the team.

“I wasn’t sure who would win, they were all there having a chance [in the closing stages]. I knew Kevin [Prendergast’s] horse [Madhmoon] was there and I knew he would have him in tip-top shape, he was a very good horse.

“We were just hoping. So delighted to be involved in that part of the race and then Seamie’s gave him a great ride. Until you cross the line you are never sure. These races are so competitive and so tough.

“Seamie’s such a special fella, he has been placed so many times. I’m delighted for him. He has always been a world-class rider.”

Favourite Sir Dragonet was also in contention but had to settle for fifth, while highly fancied duo Telecaster and Bangkok failed to make an impression.

O’Brien’s seventh success means he ties three other trainers, including Fred Darling, with seven Derby wins.