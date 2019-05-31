Kiren Rijiju replaces Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore as Sports Minister of India

Kiren Rijiju has been sworn in as India’s new Minister for Youth Affairs and Sport, replacing Olympic medalist Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore.

Rijiju, 47, hails from the West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh and takes over the portfolio after serving as the Minister of State for Home Affairs in Narendra Modi’s first term as Prime Minister.

He comes into the job on the back of successfully retaining the Arunachal West seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rijiju, who is considered one of the faces of the BJP in the North East, has a law degree from Delhi University and a grassroots sports background, having participated in the National Games back in his college days.

He reacted to his new role through a tweet, stating that leadership isn’t about power or privilege, but about responsibility.

My heartfelt gratitude to PM @narendramodi ji for reposing faith in me to be a member of his Council of Ministers. I sincerely thank @AmitShah ji along with karyakartas & well wishers across India. For me "LEADERSHIP IS NOT ABOUT POWER AND PRIVILEGE, IT IS ABOUT RESPONSIBILITY" pic.twitter.com/nRBa4nR4ZK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 31, 2019

Outgoing Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who has been left out of Narendra Modi’s cabinet this time around, was gracious despite being replaced and thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve.