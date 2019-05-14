Larkin the overtime hero for USA, Russia stay perfect

It was Dylan Larkin who struck the decisive blow a tense battle between the United States and Finland.

Dylan Larkin struck in overtime to give the United States a 3-2 win over Finland, while Russia maintained their perfect record in the IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship on Monday.

Larkin took a long pass from Quinn Hughes and settled a tense encounter with 63:47 on the clock at Steel Arena in Kosice.

Defeat for Finland was the Group A leaders’ first of the tournament and came after they had rallied from 2-0 down with goals from Harri Pesonen and Niko Ojamaki.

Russia made it three wins from three to sit pretty at the top of Group B, beating the Czech Republic 3-0 in in Bratislava.

Sergei Andronov, Nikita Gusev and Nikita Zaitsev were on target, while Andrei Vasilevski produced an outstanding display of goaltending.

Norway are rooted to the bottom of Group B after they were hammered 9-1 by ruthless Sweden.

Canada sit third in Group A following an almighty battle with Slovakia, Mark Stone snatching a 6-5 victory on the power play with only 1.8 seconds of regulation time remaining.