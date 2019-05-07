Magnificent Trump crowned world champion in record-breaking final

Judd Trump was near flawless as he beat four-time champion John Higgins with a masterclass at the Crucible.

Judd Trump claimed his maiden World Snooker Championship title with an imperious 18-9 defeat of John Higgins in a record-breaking final at the Crucible on Monday.

Trump produced snooker of the highest order to complete the triple crown, adding the world title to his previous successes at the Masters and the UK Championship.

The Englishman started the decisive day of the best-of-35 frame final with a 12-5 lead and was closing in on being crowned world champion at 16-9 going into the final session.

He needed only two frames in the evening to finish off four-time champion Higgins after the pair hit 11 century breaks between them – beating the record for a professional match, set by Ding Junhui and Alan McManus in their 2016 semi-final in Sheffield.

Trump made seven three-figure breaks in a match he dominated, taking the tally for the tournament to a new high of 100.

The 29-year-old gained revenge for defeat to Higgins in his only World Championship decider in 2011 and is the first player to earn £1million in a season.

Higgins got off to a flying start after Trump had won eight consecutive frames on Sunday, raising the roof with an incredible double to sink the final red in the opening frame to ensure a 147 was there for the taking.

The Scotsman missed out on a maximum by missing a straightforward black with his next shot yet raised hopes of a comeback by winning the first two frames.

Trump hit back with a record-breaking century break to move five frames from victory and led 15-7 after a brilliant visit of 126 that was started by pocketing a long red.

Higgins also showed his class when he got the opportunity, winning back-to-back frames to reduce the deficit to 15-9, but Trump ended the afternoon session with another century – missing out on a 147 when the second-to-last red did not drop.

The ‘Ace in the Pack’ was just one away from his finest hour after a break of 94 and Higgins rose to shake hands after Trump sealed it early in the evening.