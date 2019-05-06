Tremendous Trump seizes control of final against Higgins

Four-time world champion John Higgins was blown away by Judd Trump on the opening day of the World Snooker Championship final.

Judd Trump produced a masterclass of matchplay snooker by racing into a 12-5 lead against John Higgins in the final of the World Snooker Championship.

Trump, bidding to win the title for the first time and complete the Triple Crown at the age of 29, completely controlled Higgins across the first two sessions of Sunday’s final.

Four-time champion Higgins, who complained before the final about perceived tight scheduling, had no answer to Trump’s dominance of the table at the Crucible in Sheffield.

Trump, beaten in the 2011 final by Higgins, looks set to gain revenge for that 18-15 defeat and the Scot will need a magnificent comeback to avoid losing in the final for the third year running.

Relentless. Eight frames on the spin for Judd Trump, who leads John Higgins 12-5! The Masters champ seals a significant overnight lead with a break of 70

Masters champion Trump took the first two frames but Higgins got on the scoreboard with a brilliant 139 only for his younger rival to hit back immediately with a century of his own.

The high standard of snooker continued as the pair traded blows through a gripping opening session, Higgins taking a 4-3 lead thanks to his 101 break but Trump levelling with 103 in response.

A break of 125 made it three centuries in the final for Higgins as he made a strong start to the evening session, but the 43-year-old was swiftly overpowered by a remarkable display of potting from Trump.

His 135 moved him ahead at 6-5 and Trump did not look back, reeling off a stunning sequence of eight frames in a row to take a dominant position into the last two sessions on Monday.