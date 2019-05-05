Country House wins Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security disqualified

An incredible disqualification saw Country House win the 2019 Kentucky Derby.

Country House won the Kentucky Derby after Maximum Security was stunningly disqualified on Saturday.

Maximum Security won the event running away, but soon after the race was over, an objection was made.

After a lengthy review, Country House – an outsider – was declared the winner.

The loss was the first of Maximum Security’s career.

After an inquiry ruling, 65-1 Country House is the winner of the Kentucky Derby. pic.twitter.com/BPYXyEdmWb — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2019

Rain and wet grounds played a massive factor as mud and water were flying everywhere throughout the run, but Maximum Security was in the lead early.

But when he started to make the final turn, a loud roar went up from the crowd potentially causing him to go off his line.

He got into two other horses and might have impeded Country House’s path as well, leading to the disqualification.

Code of Honor finished second as a result of the DQ while Tacitus was third.

This is the first time a race winner has been disqualified in the history of the Kentucky Derby.

For the first time in 145 years, the horse who finished first in the Kentucky Derby was disqualified. — Kentucky Derby (@KentuckyDerby) May 4, 2019

It was also the first time in seven years the race favourite has not won.

Early-race favourite Omaha Beach was scratched due to an entrapped epiglottis during the week which opened up the field considerably.

Country will now look to the Preakness on May 18 to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

While there was a long drought between Triple Crown winners, two of the last four years have featured a single horse winning all three races (American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018).