Ruby Walsh retires with immediate effect

After a record 59 Cheltenham Festival victories, two-time Grand National winner Ruby Walsh has called time on his racing career.

Jockey Ruby Walsh announced his retirement with immediate effect after winning the Punchestown Gold Cup on Kemboy on Wednesday.

A glittering career saw Walsh claim a record 59 Cheltenham Festival victories, winning the Gold Cup twice – on Kauto Star in both 2007 and 2009 – and finishing as the leading jockey in 11 different years.

The 39-year-old also won the Grand National twice, with Papillon in 2000 and Hedgehunter five years later.

Kemboy pipped Al Boum Photo at Punchestown to cap Walsh’s stunning career in typically glorious fashion.

“I’m finished,” Walsh told a raucous crowd after the race. “This is it.”