Williams’ title defence over following heart scare

Defending champion Mark Williams is out of the World Snooker Championship after resuming his second-round match against David Gilbert following a heart scare.

Williams underwent tests at a Sheffield hospital on Friday after suffering from chest pains.

The Welshman was fit enough to resume his clash with Gilbert on Saturday but Williams’ hopes of winning a fourth world title ended following a 13-9 defeat.

“I was having pains in my chest and could not stick it, I did not know what it was and went straight to A&E to get it checked out,” Williams said after his defeat.

“Thank God the doctors said it was not a heart problem. I will go home and see the doctor and get a full MOT.

“I was frightened because I did not know what it was. It felt like someone was stabbing me in the chest. I can still feel it now but it is nowhere near as bad as it was on Friday afternoon.”

Williams’ fellow three-time world champion Mark Selby also crashed out, falling to a shock 13-10 loss at the hands of Gary Wilson.

Selby began the final session 9-7 down but drew level at 10-10, the world number two seemingly set to book a place in the quarter-finals.

But Wilson kept his nerve to close out what the former taxi driver described as the biggest win of his career.

Amateur James Cahill, who knocked out Ronnie O’Sullivan in the first round in the biggest shock of Crucible history, lost a tight clash 13-12 to Stephen Maguire.