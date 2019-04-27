Mark Williams made a trip to accident and emergency in Sheffield on Friday but was able to resume his second-round match.

Mark Williams was able to continue the defence of his World Snooker Championship title on Saturday after taking himself to hospital with chest pains.

Williams underwent tests on Friday following the end of a session of his second-round match against David Gilbert.

The Welshman was cleared of any heart problems and resumed in Sheffield on Saturday trailing 5-3.

Williams tweeted on Friday: “A&E. Could be hear a while, couldn’t stick the chest pains no more. Lucky there wasn’t any more frames to play.”

He added in a post later in the evening: “Doctors are confidant it’s not anything to do with my heart. Awaiting more tests at 10 o clock . #cantwaitformebed.”