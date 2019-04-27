World champion Williams in hospital with chest pains

After the opening session of his match with David Gilbert on Friday, Mark Williams revealed he had gone to hospital.

Defending champion Mark Williams went to hospital with chest pains after the first session of his World Championship second-round match on Friday.

Williams, a three-time winner at the Crucible, was 5-3 down to Englishman David Gilbert at the end of play.

And the 44-year-old posted on Twitter to inform fans that he was having pains in his chest looked at between sessions.

“A&E. Could be hear [sic] a while,” Williams wrote. “Couldn’t stick the chest pains no more. Lucky there wasn’t any more frames to play.”

The Welshman was reportedly advised by a doctor at the Sheffield venue to go to hospital.