Cheltenham history-maker Frost out of Grand National

A fractured collarbone will see Cheltenham Festival history-maker Bryony Frost miss the Grand National at Aintree.

Frost made history at last week’s Cheltenham Festival when she became the first woman to ride a grade one winner at the event.

She had been expected to try and improve on her fifth-place finish in last year’s Grand National, but a broken collarbone – suffered at Southwell on Monday – means she will not race.

“Yesterday I went to see an extremely good specialist in Cardiff, where my x-ray results have shown that I’ve fractured my clavicle,” she said in a statement released by the Jockey Club.

“I’ve suffered a fracture previously, which healed well under pressure.

“My body’s response from that fracture makes me positive for when I go back for my assessment in a fortnight’s time.”

The Grand National meeting takes place at Aintree from April 4-6.