Hirscher secures giant slalom crystal globe

Marcel Hirscher could only finish second in the men’s giant slalom in Bansko on Sunday, though that was still enough to secure him the crystal globe.

The Austrian’s combined time of two minutes and 26.91 seconds was just 0.04secs behind Henrik Kristoffersen, his nearest challenger in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup standings for the discipline.

With only two GS races to come in the 2018-19 season, Hirscher holds a 218-point advantage over the Norwegian, who sits third in the overall World Cup table.

Sunday’s result secured Hirscher’s sixth GS crystal globe, usurping the five won by Ted Ligety and Vreni Schneider with only Ingemar Stenmark (eight) ahead of him in that regard.

Furthermore, Hirscher’s 19th title across all disciplines sees him move level with Stenmark. Only recently retired American Lindsey Vonn (20) has more.

France’s Thomas Fanara (+0.39s) completed the podium in Bulgaria, where Kristoffersen became just the third man other than Hirscher to win one of the last 16 GS races, after Alexis Pinturault and Zan Kranjec.

Pinturault finished fourth on Sunday, 0.49s adrift of Kristoffersen, and the Frenchman’s deficit to Hirscher in the overall World Cup standings has increased to 490 points.

In Crans-Montana, Federica Brignone claimed glory in the alpine combined, her time of 2:15.20 good enough to hold off Roni Remme (+0.38s) and defending champion Wendy Holdener (+1.04s).