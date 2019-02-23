For the fifth time in his career, Alexis Pinturault won the small globe in alpine combined in the FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup.

Alexis Pinturault benefited from Marco Schwarz’s misfortune to win the alpine combined FIS World Cup race in Bansko and the discipline’s small globe title.

Schwarz, who led the discipline’s standings before Friday’s skiing, was injured on the super-G run and unable to compete in the slalom section of the race, leaving Pinturault a clear path to a fifth career globe in alpine combined.

“I am really happy but also a little bit disappointed because Marco got injured,” said Pinturault, who won World Championship gold in the discipline in Are this month.

“I wanted to have a great fight. This is bad news. It is a really happy end for me but I think also about Marco.”

Pinturault – who now has 22 World Cup wins, a joint-record among male or female French skiers – clocked a combined time of one minute and 55.55 seconds.

That was 0.68secs better than the effort of the legendary Marcel Hirscher, who finished second on a rare outing in the alpine combined.

Hirscher’s lead in the overall standings is still a whopping 460 points.

Schwarz seemingly injured his left knee after landing a jump towards the end of the super-G and the Austrian Ski Team confirmed on its official website that he would have further evaluations in his home country.