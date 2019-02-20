Triumphant Shiffrin secures sixth slalom globe

A stunning season continued for Mikaela Shiffrin on Tuesday as she won the slalom globe in Stockholm.

Mikaela Shiffrin clinched her sixth FIS Alpine Skiing World Cup slalom globe in seven years with another victory on Tuesday.

American star Shiffrin leads the overall World Cup race this year, as well as three disciplines, and secured a first seasonal title thanks to her 14th victory of the campaign.

With the World Cup resuming following the World Championships, Shiffrin defeated Christina Geiger at the slalom city event in Stockholm.

The 23-year-old claimed 100 points for her victory and that took her total for the slalom this year to 960, 203 clear of nearest challenger Petra Vlhova as she wrapped up silverware.

And just like that, @MikaelaShiffrin LOCKS IN HER CAREER SIXTH SLALOM GLOBE #worldcupstockholm pic.twitter.com/ZVkV7gN0n9 — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 19, 2019

Shiffrin has only failed to win the slalom globe in 2016 since her first triumph in 2013 and earned this latest honour while battling a cold.

“I skied as well as I could,” she said. “Even if I was healthy, I probably wouldn’t have been able to do better.

“Now I have some time to really recover. It was a little bit rough, but I think it was exciting.”