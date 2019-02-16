History-maker Shiffrin takes slalom gold in Are

It was a historic day for Mikaela Shiffrin, who won slalom gold at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

Mikaela Shiffrin became the first skier to win a specific event at four successive FIS Alpine World Ski Championships as she clinched slalom gold in Are.

The American, already a great of her sport at 23, had reigned in the discipline in Schladming (2013), Beaver Creek (2015) and St Moritz (2017) before adding to her impressive haul in Sweden.

Shiffrin is now just one of two skiers to hold four world titles in a single discipline, with Christl Cranz having four and five in the slalom and combined respectively.

There was no guarantee of gold after a first run in which she trailed Wendy Holdener by 0.15 seconds, with home favourite Anna Swenn Larsson the closest to the Swiss after the opening effort.

UNBELIEVABLE‼️

However, Holdener made a costly error in her second run and slumped out of the top 15, while Shiffrin’s expert run of 59.82 seconds gave her a combined total of one minute and 57.05secs.

Larsson was 0.58secs back of that time, while Petra Vlhova – who took gold in the giant slalom on Thursday – completed the podium.