Kristoffersen upstages Hirscher to take giant slalom gold

Henrik Kristoffersen dethroned Marcel Hirscher by claiming giant slalom gold in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are.

Kristoffersen had never won a medal at the World Championships and is without a World Cup victory this season but ended his drought on the big stage on Friday.

The Norwegian was third after the first run but hurtled down in a time of one minute, 10.09 seconds at his next attempt to move into the lead under the lights.

Alexis Pinturault led defending champion Hirscher by 0.10 secs following an opening run of 1:09.97, but the Frenchman missed out on a double following his alpine combined triumph as he slipped back to take bronze.

Olympic champion Hirscher, on course for an eighth successive overall World Cup title and the giant slalom globe, had to settle for silver.

Kristoffersen was 0.20s quicker than the legendary Hirscher, turning it on to claim his first victory in the discipline since a World Cup triumph in Meribel four years ago.

The 24-year-old said: “It was about time, to get a medal at least. We’ve been working so hard, everyone has been working insanely. It’s amazing.”

Loic Meillard of Switzerland finished just out of the medals in fourth.