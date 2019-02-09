BHA confirms no further cases of equine flu as testing continues

Over 700 nasal swabs have been tested but as yet there are no more cases of equine flu as the BHA attempts to prevent the bug spreading.

The British Horseracing Authority (BHA) has confirmed there have been no more cases of equine flu as the Animal Health Trust (AHT) continues to carry out testing.

Earlier this week, the BHA took the decision to cancel all horse racing in Britain until next Wednesday while measures were taken to prevent the disease spreading throughout the nation.

On Saturday, the BHA released an update to announce that more than 700 samples had been examined by the AHT, which returned no positive results on top of the six already identified from the yard of Donald McCain.

The AHT has received approximately 2,100 nasal swabs with thousands more expected to be tested over the coming days.

“We are very grateful to all those trainers whose horses may have come into contact with those from the infected yard for working so rapidly with us and the Animal Health Trust to test their horses,” said the BHA’s director of equine health and welfare David Sykes.

“There are many more tests to analyse and the nature of the incubation period means that a negative test now does not mean that horse has never had this flu virus. So these yards continue to remain locked down and their horses kept under observation.

“Though hundreds of tests have been completed already, there are many hundreds more to be analysed over the weekend before we will have a fuller picture. The nature of disease control means that if a positive did emerge elsewhere, that could lead to more yards being locked down.

“I would advise against anyone drawing any conclusions or making any predictions based on this set of results. Our focus remains on containing the virus through the strict adherence to biosecurity measures we are seeing across the industry.”

A decision on the programme of upcoming race meetings will be made on Monday.