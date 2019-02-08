Ahead of the final outing of her career, Lindsey Vonn looked in good shape during a downhill run at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.

Lindsey Vonn warmed up for the final race of her illustrious career with an impressive downhill run in the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships alpine combined.

Vonn will retire following Sunday’s downhill after injuries made competing too hard on her body, something that was not helped by a big crash in the super-G earlier in the week.

The American opted not to take part in Wednesday’s training run to give her body more time to recuperate, but she was at the start gate for the opening run of Friday’s event in Are.

Vonn completed the course in one minute 13.43 seconds, which left her in a share of eighth place, 0.72secs behind leader Ramona Siebenhofer.

The second run of the event will take place on a slalom course, something Vonn will not tackle having only used the downhill element as practice for Sunday’s finale.