Paris edges history-maker Clarey to win super-G world title

It was close, but Dominik Paris is a world champion for the first time after winning the super-G race in Are on Wednesday.

Dominik Paris earned the first major title of his career by powering to victory in the men’s super-G race at the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships in Are.

The Italian clocked a time of one minute and 24.20 seconds to edge out Johan Clarey by 0.09 secs and clinch the gold medal.

Paris had a few testing moments in the lower sections of the course but continued a fine season that has yielded three World Cup wins – two in downhill, one in super-G – this season.

At 38 years and 29 days, Frenchman Clarey became the oldest World Championship medalist in history.

Vincent Kriechmayr rounded off the top three, but there was disappointment for Aksel Lund Svindal – who is retiring after the worlds – as he finished outside the top 15.