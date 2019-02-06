Retiring Vonn sits out Wednesday’s downhill training

After crashing in the super-G on Tuesday, Lindsey Vonn did not take part in training for the downhill a day later.
Lindsey Vonn sat out downhill training for the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships on Wednesday following a crash a day earlier in the super-G race.
The American great, who will retire following the championships in Are, clipped a gate while airborne and landed on her front before sliding into a net.
She was able to return to her feet and skied the remainder of the course to a warm ovation from spectators, while Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the gold medal.
Vonn later said she felt like she had been hit by an 18-wheeler and that her ribs were sore and although she is still scheduled to compete in her final race in Sunday’s downhill, she opted not to train on Wednesday.
ÅRE MEDIA ALERT
We did not have any ladies starting in today’s downhill training run, but all three athletes plan to race in the downhill. @Are2019 #are2019
— U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) February 6, 2019