Retiring Vonn sits out Wednesday’s downhill training

Lindsey Vonn sat out downhill training for the FIS Alpine World Ski Championships on Wednesday following a crash a day earlier in the super-G race.

The American great, who will retire following the championships in Are, clipped a gate while airborne and landed on her front before sliding into a net.

She was able to return to her feet and skied the remainder of the course to a warm ovation from spectators, while Mikaela Shiffrin claimed the gold medal.

Vonn later said she felt like she had been hit by an 18-wheeler and that her ribs were sore and although she is still scheduled to compete in her final race in Sunday’s downhill, she opted not to train on Wednesday.