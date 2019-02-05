Vonn crashes out of penultimate race in Are

Lindsey Vonn will retire after the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships in Are and crashed out of her first race in Sweden.

Lindsey Vonn crashed out on her opening race at the FIS Alpine Ski World Championships, which represents the final event of her illustrious career.

Three-time Olympic medallist Vonn, who will retire following the championships in Are, clipped a gate while airborne during her super-G run and landed on her front before sliding into the netting at the side of the course.

The American eventually returned to her feet and skied to the finish, earning resounding applause as she crossed the line.

Vonn, who has won 82 World Cup races – second only to Ingemar Stenmark on the all-time list – and seven world championships medals, is scheduled to take to the slopes for the last time on Sunday in the downhill.