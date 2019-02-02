Petra Vlhova produced a stunning second run that denied Mikaela Shiffrin outright victory in Maribor, the pair sharing top spot.

Mikaela Shiffrin moved joint-third in all-time race wins among female athletes as she shared victory with Petra Vlhova in Friday’s giant slalom in Maribor.

Shiffrin claimed the 55th FIS Alpine World Cup win of her career to move level with Vreni Schneider, leaving only Lindsey Vonn (82) and Annemarie Moser-Proll (62) ahead of her.

She had to share top spot on this occasion, though, after losing nearly half a second in the final sector of her second run in Slovenia.

Shiffrin had looked favourite for a third giant slalom win of the season after impressing in the first run, the American finishing in one minute and 14.28 seconds.

That gave her a 0.48-second advantage over Vlhova but she was unable to turn it into an outright victory.

Midway through her second attempt Shiffrin’s lead had grown to 0.62secs but a mistake in the final sector cost her valuable time.

Vlhova had already finished in an overall time of 2:31.31 and Shiffrin could only match her rival’s time as they were forced to share top spot ahead of Ragnhild Mowinckel.

“I think sometimes it’s nice to share something, of course we all want to win, but sometimes [it is] nice to be in a sport where there can be more than one winner,” Shiffrin told a media conference.

“There are some races when more than one person deserves the top step, and today it happened. Today we can be happy, both Petra and I.”

She added: “I was a bit surprised to have the green light. My run was feeling pretty solid, I was aggressive and in the final gates I had some advantage, of course I didn’t know that. [Then] I made a mistake trying to find the finish too soon and I almost gave everything away.

“I was thinking, ‘Get to the finish line’ and hope I didn’t make too much of a mistake. And then I saw the green and I was surprised and relieved. Then I saw the tie and thought, ‘That makes sense, it’s okay’.”