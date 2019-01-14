Hirscher sets World Cup record with ninth Adelboden victory

FIS Alpine World Cup history was made in Adelboden as eight-time overall champion Marcel Hirscher claimed victory in the slalom.

Marcel Hirscher made FIS Alpine World Cup history in Adelboden on Sunday as he won a record ninth race at the same resort.

Hirscher is enjoying another stellar season as he looks to claim an eighth overall globe in a row, the Austrian’s latest success his ninth of the current World Cup schedule.

The 29-year-old trailed Henrik Kristoffersen by 0.05 seconds after the first run but turned on the style in the second to take victory by half a second from Clement Noel, with Kristoffersen having to settle for third.

It sees the slalom specialist set a new record in one resort, moving past Ingemar Stenmark’s tally in Madonna di Campiglio, Axel Lund Svindal’s eight wins in Lake Louise and Hirscher’s own total in Alta Badia.

Hirscher has won the last three races on the World Cup calendar, his clean sweep in Adelboden moving him 405 points clear of Kristoffersen in the overall standings and 158 ahead of Daniel Yule in the slalom rankings.