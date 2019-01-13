WADA to announce Russia compliance decision on January 22

WADA will announce a decision on whether Russia will remain compliant a week after an independent Compliance Review Committee meet.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) will announce whether Russia will remain compliant on January 22 after a team of experts returned to Moscow to access data from a laboratory this week.

There have been calls for the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to be deemed non-compliant again after failing to meet a December 31 deadline to allow a WADA inspection team to gain full access to data.

That was one of two conditions stipulated by WADA's Executive Committee to RUSADA when the body was reinstated as compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code last September.

A trio of WADA experts returned for the mission after an issue with Russian authorities was resolved.

The independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) will meet on January 14-15 to consider whether Russia will remain compliant.

WADA on Saturday revealed that the decision will be made public the following week.





The organisation tweeted: "WADA ExCo to discuss Compliance Review Committee recommendation regarding RUSADA compliance status on 22 Jan via conference call.

"ExCo members requested that time to review appropriately the CRC recommendation (which will be provided to them at the latest on 17 Jan) and to consult with their stakeholders.

"WADA will publicly communicate the ExCo decision on 22 Jan following the conference call."