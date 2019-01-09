Shiffrin denied slalom history by Vlhova in Flachau

A record-equalling run was within Mikaela Shiffrin’s sights, but Petra Vlhova denied her a piece of World Cup history.

Mikaela Shiffrin failed to win an FIS Alpine World Cup slalom race for the first time since January last year as she was beaten by Petra Vlhova in Flachau.

The American claimed overall and slalom titles for the second successive season last campaign and has continued her dominant form in her favourite discipline.

She headed to Austria having won the last seven slalom races spanning back to the previous term and would have equalled the record of eight consecutive triumphs – achieved by Vreni Schneider and Janica Kostelic – with a win on Tuesday.

Shiffrin also had the chance to become the third woman after Schneider and Kostelic to win the first six slalom races of a World Cup season.

However, Shiffrin, who had tasted glory in 12 of the previous 13 slaloms, let an advantage of 0.31 seconds over Vlhova – third after the opening run – slip.

After blazing down the course in 56.14 seconds first time round, Shiffrin could only produce a second effort of 56.86 secs, her combined time of 1:53:00 seeing her finish 0.15 secs behind Vlhova after the Czech’s effort of 56.40 on run two.

Petra Vlhova ripped that second run and was just too fast tonight – @MikaelaShiffrin in second!! 80 more points towards the overall! What a fight! @PaulaMoltzan career-best 12th place. #worldcupflachau — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 8, 2019

It was a case of deja vu for Shiffrin, who saw Vlhova end her last run of five straight slalom wins in Lenzerheide on January 28, 2018.

Shiffrin leads the slalom standings by 80 points from Vlhova, who trails her by 446 points in the overall rankings.