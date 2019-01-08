WADA experts heading back to Moscow after ‘issue’ is resolved

WADA revealed that Russian authorities have resolved an issue which prevented data from being accessed from a Moscow laboratory.

A three-person World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) expert team will return to a Moscow laboratory on Wednesday to access data Russia failed to provide before a deadline of December 31.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) should have allowed access to the data by the end of last year as one of two conditions stipulated by WADA’s Executive Committee when they reinstated the body as compliant with the World Anti-Doping Code in September.

There were calls for Russia to be deemed non-compliant after WADA was denied full access to samples before the deadline due to “an issue raised by the Russian authorities in relation to the certification of the equipment under Russian law.”

WADA revealed that a trio of experts will head back to the laboratory this week after the issue was resolved by Russian authorities.

The independent Compliance Review Committee (CRC) will meet on January 14-15 to consider whether Russia will remain compliant.

WADA President Craig Reedie said: “While WADA is obliged under the ISCCS [International Standard for Code Compliance by Signatories] to give every opportunity to RUSADA, we are continuing to act on the basis of the 31 December deadline having been missed, with all the consequences that failure could bring.

“This week’s mission to Moscow is not only about us following due process and precedent. If the mission is successful in acquiring the data, it will break a long impasse and will potentially lead to many cases being actioned.

“Regardless, in the short-term, the ExCo will be considering whether RUSADA should maintain Code-compliance status alongside anti-doping organisations of other major sporting nations that enjoy the same.”