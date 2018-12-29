Shiffrin makes World Cup history with 15th win of 2018

Slalom victory on the slopes of Semmering saw Mikaela Shiffrin etch her name into the World Cup history books.

Mikaela Shiffrin has become the first skier, male or female, to win 15 World Cup races in a calendar year after her slalom victory in Semmering on Saturday.

The American previously shared the record with Marcel Hirscher, who also achieved his marker this year, but Shiffrin’s win in Austria earns her the outright honour.

Shiffrin, 23, beat Petra Vlhova by 0.29 seconds to maintain her 100 per cent record in the slalom this season after four races, with Wendy Holdener (+0.38s) finishing third.

The result also sends Shiffrin top of the list of all-time women’s slalom winners, moving ahead of Marlies Schild with her 36th win.

Shiffrin became the youngest skier to reach 50 World Cup wins earlier this month.