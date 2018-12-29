Paris reigns again in Bormio as Shiffrin is made to wait

Having won in Bormio twice before in his career, Dominik Paris triumphed again in Friday’s downhill race at the Italian resort.

Dominik Paris enjoyed home comforts once again as he claimed victory in the men’s FIS Alpine World Cup downhill race in Bormio for a second successive year.

Italian Paris – who also triumphed at the same venue in 2012 – clocked a time of one minute 55.21 seconds on the tricky course.

He squeezed inside the early marker put down by compatriot Christof Innerhofer on Friday, giving the 29-year-old the 10th World Cup victory in his career.

Switzerland’s Beat Feuz rounded out the podium places and is in the lead in the overall World Cup standings for the discipline.

In the women’s giant slalom race at Semmering, Petra Vlhova claimed her first victory of the campaign as Mikaela Shiffrin was forced to wait in her bid to create history.

Slovakian Vlhova posted a combined time of two minutes, 4.72secs, good enough to finish ahead of nearest rival Viktoria Rebensburg of Germany.

Chasing a record-breaking 15th World Cup win in a calendar year, Shiffrin finished in fifth place. She will get a further opportunity to reach the milestone in Sunday’s slalom race at the same venue.