Clan Des Obeaux seals 10th King George win for Nicholls

Clan Des Obeaux was a surprise winner of the King George at 12/1 after surging away from Thistlecrack.

Clan Des Obeaux finished strongly to secure a 10th King George VI Chase win for Paul Nicholls in a dramatic race at Kempton on Boxing Day.

There were gasps from the stands when Bristol De Mai went down and hampered Waiting Patiently at the final fence of the first circuit, unseating jockey Brian Hughes.

Thistlecrack, winner of this famous Grade 1 race over three miles two years ago, hit the front on the straight but was joined by Clan Des Obeaux – parted owned by Alex Ferguson – three out.

Harry Cobden was happy to bide his time under Clan Des Obeaux and the six-year-old gelding surged away from 15/2 shot Thistlecrack after a strong jump at the last to win at odds of 12-1.

The Colin Tizzard-trained Thistlecrack, ridden by Tom Scudamore, finished a length and a half back in second place.

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River took third place, while 3/1 favourite and last year’s winner Might Bite finished last.

Trainer Nicholls is now into double figures for King George victories after what was a first for jockey Cobden.