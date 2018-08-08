Thailand remains Asian Footvolley Champions

Thailand regains the bragging rights as the kings of the footvolley court as they clinched their fifth straight title at the Asian Footvolley Championships.

It was Thais going head to head against Thais at the final game of the Asian Footvolley Championships, yesterday in Bangkok.

Ahead of the championship game, Singapore clinched the third place spot in the competition when they beat Malaysia.

“I would say that our footvolley team’s journey of clinching the 3rd place and awarded the Most Spectacular Player award were so dramatic and full of suprises.” Says Adaham Abdullah, President of the Footvolley Singapore Association on his Facebook post.

In spite nursing an injury, Nazri Mokhtar still played for the final game, teaming up with Taufiq Khairi who was later named the Most Spectacular Player of the competition.

“I would say that Nazri and Taufiq’s partnership to stay focus on our team’s goal was superb. Both of them turned our team’s fortune around from nearing to the agony of defeat to the ecstasy of winning. They deserved more than winning the most spectacular player award.”

The Malaysians on the other hand, finishing fourth, overall, are grateful to have had the chance to be in Bangkok for the fifth edition of the games.

It was expected that the Thais would be dominating the championships, coming stronger against the Malaysians and the Singaporeans in the semi-final. They were able to win by default against the Malaysians, after one player suffered an injury and was not able to continue unto the game at the second set.

With their recent victory, Thailand will again be the Asian region’s representative at the World Footvolley Championships next year. It is also most likely that they are to host an invitational championships this year to strengthen their team all the more.

The Philippines, in spite missing the Asian Footvolley Championships this year are also keen of hosting an invitational Footvolley competition in 2019, ahead of their hosting of the South East Asian Games.

Photo Credits: Footvolley Singapore Facebook Page, Malaysian Footvolley Association Facebook Page and Footvolley Thailand Facebook Page.