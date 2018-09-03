Global tryouts announced for EVOLVE Fight Team

EVOLVE Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) will be holding global tryouts for fighters who are looking to take their professional fighting career to the next level.

From November 9 to 15, EVOLVE MMA is giving fighters from all around the world the opportunity of a lifetime to join the prestigious EVOLVE Fight Team.

Selected applicants will be invited to come to Singapore to attend the tryouts, training under the World Champion Instructor Team at EVOLVE MMA.

Fighters who are selected to join the EVOLVE Fight Team will receive an annual salary of US$48,000, complimentary corporate housing to live and train full-time in Singapore, career management and marketing support from EVOLVE MMA, and world-class training under a large collection of World Champions.

Through EVOLVE MMA’s global network of contacts, members of the EVOLVE Fight Team have direct paths to compete in the world’s top MMA organisations, such as ONE Championship, the UFC, and Bellator.

EVOLVE welcomes all fighters from all backgrounds to try out for a spot, including up and coming fighters as well as top established fighters from ONE Championship, the UFC, and Bellator. The EVOLVE Fight Team is aiming to recruit 20 additional full-time fighters to join the team.

BREAKING NEWS: World-Renowned MMA Coach Eduardo Pamplona has been appointed Head Coach of the EVOLVE Fight Team. Previously a Head Coach at Black House MMA, the Ryan Gracie Black Belt brings with him world-class experience, having coached fighters in the UFC, Pride, and Bellator. pic.twitter.com/bhZYuLt4ir — Evolve MMA (@EvolveMMA) August 20, 2018

EVOLVE Fight Team head coach Eduardo Pamplona said, “I am looking forward to seeing some serious talent turn up for the tryouts in November. As the EVOLVE Fight Team Head Coach, my aim is to push this team to its limit, help the fighters fulfill their potential, and bring in as much success as possible, no matter where we are competing.”

“EVOLVE MMA has the largest collection of World Champions in the world, but we are always looking to grow, and I look forward to adding more world-class fighters to the team”, Pamplona explains.

The EVOLVE Fight Team is one of Asia’s most decorated professional fighting teams with World Champions in Muay Thai, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ), Mixed Martial Arts, Boxing, Wrestling, No-Gi Grappling, and more.

It boasts a roster consisting of big names such as UFC Superstar Rafael Dos Anjos, ONE Atomweight World Champion Angela Lee, MMA Legend Shinya Aoki, BJJ World Champion Garry Tonon, Muay Thai World Champion Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Kickboxing World Champion Giorgio Petrosyan, and Kickboxing Superstar Tenshin Nasukawa, among many others.

“We (EVOLVE Fight Team) have no intentions of stopping anytime soon, and we intend to expand our roster as much as we can. We want our fight team to continue to compete at the highest level and help all of our fighters achieve their goals”, says Wesley De Souza, Vice-President at EVOLVE MMA.

For more info on the tryouts, please click here.

Photo Credit: Evolve MMA