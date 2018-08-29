Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to showcase Thai warrior spirit against Iran Diaz

Boxing champion Srisaket Sor Rungvisai faced off with Iran Diaz at the ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES Open Workout and outlined his intent to showcase the Thai warrior spirit.

The Thai WBC Super Flyweight World Title holder took part in the ONE Championship event in Bangkok ahead of their October 6 show. Sor Rungvisai is due to take on title challenger Iran “MagnifiKO” Diaz in the main event of ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES.

Two-time WBC champ Sor Rungvisai stated at the event, “Performing in Bangkok in front of all the Thai fans, I feel invigorated. This is a huge development in my career and I feel that ONE Championship can help me bring world-class boxing back home to Thailand. I am honoured to be in this position and I know millions of fans will be watching, which is why I have to give my best performance.”

Ranked No. 5 on the pound-for-pound best boxers list of Boxrec.com, Sor Rungvisai has stepped up his preparation for his title defense, “Right now I am in the best condition of my career and I am deep in training so that I can give a good performance on October 6. This is going to be a very exciting fight… I can’t wait to climb into the ring again and showcase my talent in front of the whole world.”

He believes that the home support will make a difference and intend to make his countrymen proud, “Iran Diaz is a worthy opponent. He is strong and determined. But I am confident in my skills and I will bring victory back home. Defending my title in front of my home crowd is very important to me, and I thank ONE Championship for giving me the opportunity. I am proud to showcase the Thai warrior spirit and prove to the world that we are among the very best.”

However, his opponent Iran “MagnifiKO” Diaz is no slouch having won three of his last five bouts. The hard-hitting Mexican title contender, who dished out defeats to former World Champions Hernan “Tyson” Marquez and Luis Concepcion, is wary of the threat of Sor Rungvisai.

“This opportunity is a big one for me in my career. I am facing one of the toughest boxers in the world now, pound-for-pound. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is aggressive and strong, but so am I. Mexican boxers are the best in the sport. It’s in our blood and I am proud to represent my country here on the global stage. This is without a doubt the biggest fight in my time as a professional… Srisaket Sor Rungvisai is one of the biggest stars in boxing today, and if I can beat him, it will be great for my career.”

Holding a professional record of 14-2-3 (with six knockouts), Diaz knows that he will need to bring his A game if he hopes to land a historical upset.

“Right now, I’ll return home to continue sharpening my skills for the big fight. I’m working very hard with my team to score this huge upset. I am ready to shock the world on October 6… I have a great team behind me helping me prepare for this. I am coming into the ring in the best shape of my life and I can’t wait to score this huge victory.”

The up-and-coming Mexican boxing star is no stranger at being the underdog and is confident of winning over the local fans.

“I believe I have enough experience and technical knowledge to deal with his particular style. I have faced very strong opponents in the past and I know how to deal with adversity. I am no stranger being the underdog. But everytime I fight, I win over new fans and I prove that I can hang with the best.”

Photo credit: ONE Championship