BJJ superstar Garry Tonon to follow idol’s footsteps as a mentor

Decorated martial arts superstar Garry Tonon announced his intent to be a mentor ahead of his ONE: REIGN OF KINGS fight with Rahul Raju.

Once again, ONE Championship’s finest athletes will electrify Manila, Philippines with explosive, action-packed contests this Friday, July 27. In the main event, hometown hero Kevin “The Silencer” Belingon of Baguio City, Philippines will take on two-division ONE World Champion Martin “The Situ-Asian” Nguyen of Sydney, Australia.

Multiple-time No Gi Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) World Champion Garry “The Lion Killer” Tonon began his martial arts career as a wrestler, competing extensively throughout grade school. The New Jersey native was introduced to BJJ at age 14; enrolling at Tom DeBlass’ Ocean County BJJ and became one of DeBlass’ most dedicated students.

He won his first BJJ world title in 2008 in the juvenile blue belt division. Today, he is one of the world’s most decorated grapplers – having won multiple tournaments across the globe. He is a former IBJJF World Champion, two-time IBJJF World No-Gi Champion and four-time Eddie Bravo Invitational Champion.

He made his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut in early 2018, stopping Filipino Richard Corminal by second-round TKO.

“It’s a little more similar (this time around). It’s a different country, the travel, the organisation, the people you’re working with, the grappling and the hands — all these things that have happened previously. It’s happening all over again. Everytime it happens, it’s just a little bit more comfortable and normal” exclaimed the 26-year-old American marital artist.

“My last fight, that’s my only real experience, not only in mixed martial arts but also any striking in general. It’s very foreign territory for me. So building confidence in my abilities it’s a big struggle, to say the least. That’s why we spar pretty much everyday. This isn’t something that I’ve been doing for my entire life. Jiu-Jitsu has, and I’ve been in martial arts for a long, long time — for most of my life — but the striking is so new. I’m just trying to get the rounds in every single day. I pretty much spar everyday leading up to the fight.”

Tonon now makes his way back to MMA and faces Rahul Raju in the ONE: REIGN OF KINGS’ main card.

“I think one thing that fans can expect from me this time is a little more confidence, more sense of direction. So now I can become a little more creative when it comes to the striking, instead of just using barebones basic, prerequisite skills that I was working on in the previous fight. But I’m still very green, I still have a lot to learn. I think you’re going to see some interesting strategy when it comes to striking for this fight. You may even see a submission, we’ll see. I’ve been toying around with the idea in my head. It’s always a possibility, especially if I feel like I’m going to be in danger. If you’re in danger, you’re under high stress, you’re always going to try and go back to what you know. We’ll see what happens there.”

In addition, Tonon also revealed his admiration for BJJ legend Renzo Gracie, who is facing Japan’s Yuki Kondo, and outline his intent to become a mentor.

“My end goal is to take everything that I have learned and relay it to the next generation. That’s where I see my career going. I don’t see my career ending with just a professional career. I think that’s a means to an end for me. It’s for me to get the experience and the perspective I need to be able to communicate this knowledge and these skills to the next generation and help them out. We have a guy like Renzo Gracie competing on the card, who was basically the founder of the organisation that I train in. All the guys that are coaching me are guys that sprung from his teachings. I want to be a figure like that. I want to be a figure who people could look up to and say, ‘If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be where I am today.’”

“Not for selfish reasons, but that feels good to me. I think it’s a great way for me to contribute all these things that I’ve been given from all these people who went out of their way to spend time and sacrifice their time and to help me out. This is for me to give back to the next generation and help them out.”