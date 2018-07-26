Renzo Gracie says that ONE Championship: ‘It will be No. 1 very soon’

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu legend Renzo Gracie, who sung the praises of Asia’s premier MMA promotion, is set to make both his MMA comeback and ONE Championship debut this Friday against Yuki Kondo in the Philippines.

Gracie, whose family introduced the discipline known as “The gentle art” to the world as an essential component of mixed martial arts (MMA) competition, is slated to duke it out with fellow promotional debutant and three-division King Of Pancrase Yuki Kondo at ONE: REIGN OF KINGS in Manila, Philippines.

Still going strong at the age of 51, Gracie did not mince words about his excitement to wear four-ounce gloves for the first time in eight years.

“To be able to come back after all these years and do this again, it seems surreal to me,” he quipped.

“For me, I’ve always been talking about life and following your passion. Mixed martial arts and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu are an avenue for me to exemplify desire, diligence, discipline, dedication, character, integrity, and pride for my culture,” Gracie added.

Gracie expressed his gratitude to ONE Championship head honcho Chatri Sityodtong for extending his hand to host his return to action.

“I have been preparing a long time for this. I would like to thank Chatri Sityodtong and ONE Championship for the opportunity, for giving me the global stage once again, and for allowing me to satisfy my craving for competition. This one is for the fans,” he said.

Although it was more sensible for the New Jersey-based Brazilian submission specialist to sign with a Western MMA company for his comeback, Gracie disclosed that ONE Championship stood out as the appealing product.

“It’s my dream to fight in ONE Championship. They are doing a great job on this side of the world. What they do in Asia affects and benefits the entire ecosystem of the sport. I have everything. I don’t need to be here, but I want to be part of something big,” he stated.

Gracie has strutted his wares in different MMA organisations throughout his 26-year professional career, but he believes that ONE Championship will be the frontrunner of the sport in the coming years.

“It (ONE Championship) will be No. 1 very soon,” Gracie declared.

Respected in both the fields of MMA and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu as a pioneer, elite athlete and fearless competitor, Gracie will show the world what he is capable of in ONE Championship.

“The only thing that I know is that I’ll be a better man, I’ll be a better teacher, and I’ll be a better person in the sense of passing forward everything that I learn in there,” he conveyed.

Whether he wins or loses against Kondo at ONE: REIGN OF KINGS on Friday, Gracie assured that it will not be his last MMA ride.

“I believe I’m going to fight more. I’m going to impress people with this fight, and they’re going to want me to fight more, so I will do it. This is not my farewell fight,” he promised.

